Prosperity Planning Inc. Has $11.11 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Prosperity Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 4.8% of Prosperity Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Prosperity Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $11,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 8,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC now owns 17,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 15,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $158.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $127.33 and a 1 year high of $161.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.33.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

