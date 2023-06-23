Prosperity Planning Inc. Has $279,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Prosperity Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,061 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 14,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 6,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA IWP opened at $94.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.26. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $75.88 and a 1 year high of $96.30.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.