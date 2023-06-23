Prosperity Planning Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Prosperity Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up 1.4% of Prosperity Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Prosperity Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Surevest LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 65.3% in the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

VBK stock opened at $223.81 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $188.23 and a 12 month high of $237.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $217.42 and its 200 day moving average is $214.64. The company has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading

