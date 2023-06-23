Prosperity Planning Inc. Sells 3,639 Shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

Prosperity Planning Inc. reduced its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,639 shares during the quarter. iShares GNMA Bond ETF comprises about 2.6% of Prosperity Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Prosperity Planning Inc. owned about 1.88% of iShares GNMA Bond ETF worth $5,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 577,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,109,000 after purchasing an additional 235,514 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $13,602,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 214,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,214,000 after buying an additional 38,673 shares during the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 176,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,699,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 55.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after buying an additional 39,350 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares GNMA Bond ETF alerts:

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GNMA opened at $43.89 on Friday. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $41.56 and a 12 month high of $47.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.15.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1197 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

(Get Rating)

The iShares GNMA Bond ETF (GNMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. GNMA Bond index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US mortgage pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), with 30- or 15-year maturities. GNMA was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GNMA Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GNMA Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.