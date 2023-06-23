Prosperity Planning Inc. Takes $446,000 Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $253.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.39 and a fifty-two week high of $272.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $247.86 and a 200 day moving average of $250.38.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

