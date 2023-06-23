Prosperity Planning Inc. Trims Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Prosperity Planning Inc. reduced its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,322 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. City State Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 686.1% during the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Regimen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of EEM stock opened at $39.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.39. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $33.49 and a one year high of $42.53.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

