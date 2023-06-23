ProtoKinetix (PKTX) versus Its Rivals Head-To-Head Contrast

ProtoKinetix (OTCMKTS:PKTX – Get Rating) is one of 412 publicly-traded companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare ProtoKinetix to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares ProtoKinetix and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProtoKinetix N/A N/A N/A ProtoKinetix Competitors -478.37% -66.31% -24.65%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of ProtoKinetix shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.2% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of ProtoKinetix shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.9% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ProtoKinetix N/A N/A -10.71 ProtoKinetix Competitors $367.47 million $52.25 million 17.18

This table compares ProtoKinetix and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

ProtoKinetix’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than ProtoKinetix. ProtoKinetix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for ProtoKinetix and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProtoKinetix 0 0 0 0 N/A ProtoKinetix Competitors 839 2042 6342 82 2.61

As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 126.92%. Given ProtoKinetix’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ProtoKinetix has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

ProtoKinetix competitors beat ProtoKinetix on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

ProtoKinetix Company Profile

ProtoKinetix, Incorporated, a research and development stage bio-technology company, focuses on the scientific medical research of anti-freeze glycoproteins (AFGPs) or anti-aging glycoproteins (AAGPs). The company's AFGPs have commercial applications primarily in health care solutions. It develops AAGP to treat dry-eye diseases. It has a collaboration research agreement with the University of British Columbia. The company was formerly known as RJV Network, Inc. and changed its name to ProtoKinetix, Incorporated in July 2003. ProtoKinetix, Incorporated was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Dalton, Ohio.

