PT Aneka Tambang Tbk (ATM) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 25th

PT Aneka Tambang Tbk (ASX:ATM – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a dividend of 0.031 per share on Thursday, July 13th. This represents a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, June 25th. This is a boost from PT Aneka Tambang Tbk’s previous final dividend of $0.006.
PT Aneka Tambang Tbk Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.55.
About PT Aneka Tambang Tbk
Featured Stories
- Enerpac Tool Group Breaks Out To New High
- Analysts Bullish On Exact Sciences’ Advanced Cancer Screening
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- Darden Restaurants: Ring The Register Or Time To Buy?
- Five stocks we like better than PT Aneka Tambang Tbk
Receive News & Ratings for PT Aneka Tambang Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Aneka Tambang Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.