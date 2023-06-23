PT Aneka Tambang Tbk (ATM) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 25th

PT Aneka Tambang Tbk (ASX:ATM – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a dividend of 0.031 per share on Thursday, July 13th. This represents a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, June 25th. This is a boost from PT Aneka Tambang Tbk’s previous final dividend of $0.006.

PT Aneka Tambang Tbk Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.55.

Get PT Aneka Tambang Tbk alerts:

About PT Aneka Tambang Tbk

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

PT Aneka Tambang Tbk operates as a diversified mining and metals company in Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Nickel, Precious Metals and Refinery, and Bauxite and Alumina. It is involved in the exploration, excavation, processing, and marketing of alumina, nickel ore, ferronickel, gold, silver, bauxite, and coal.

Receive News & Ratings for PT Aneka Tambang Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Aneka Tambang Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.