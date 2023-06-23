PT Aneka Tambang Tbk (ATM) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 25th

Posted by on Jun 23rd, 2023

PT Aneka Tambang Tbk (ASX:ATMGet Rating) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a dividend of 0.031 per share on Thursday, July 13th. This represents a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, June 25th. This is a boost from PT Aneka Tambang Tbk’s previous final dividend of $0.006.

PT Aneka Tambang Tbk Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.55.

About PT Aneka Tambang Tbk

(Get Rating)

PT Aneka Tambang Tbk operates as a diversified mining and metals company in Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Nickel, Precious Metals and Refinery, and Bauxite and Alumina. It is involved in the exploration, excavation, processing, and marketing of alumina, nickel ore, ferronickel, gold, silver, bauxite, and coal.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PT Aneka Tambang Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Aneka Tambang Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.