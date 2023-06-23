PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Stock Holdings Cut by Laurus Investment Counsel Inc.

Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,485 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 965 shares during the quarter. PTC accounts for approximately 7.2% of Laurus Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.10% of PTC worth $20,225,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PTC during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in PTC by 102.4% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in PTC in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in PTC by 157.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in PTC by 444.3% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. 91.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PTC alerts:

PTC Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ PTC opened at $142.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. PTC Inc. has a one year low of $97.97 and a one year high of $144.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.65, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. PTC had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $542.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.40 million. As a group, analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on PTC in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on PTC from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Barclays upped their price target on PTC from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on PTC in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.08.

Insider Transactions at PTC

In other news, COO Michael Ditullio sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total value of $245,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 61,250 shares in the company, valued at $7,520,887.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PTC news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.17, for a total transaction of $2,483,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,175,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,023,059.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael Ditullio sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total value of $245,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,520,887.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 501,512 shares of company stock worth $64,177,076. Insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

PTC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers end-to-end capabilities to enable digital transformation; and Vuforia, which enables the creation of AR.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.