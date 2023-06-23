Puda Coal (OTCMKTS:PUDA) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Puda Coal, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PUDA – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Puda Coal shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 290 shares changing hands.

Puda Coal Trading Down 100.0 %

About Puda Coal

(Get Rating)

Puda Coal, Inc provides coking coal to steel manufacturing industry. The company operates under the Coal Washing Business and Coal Mining Business. The company was founded on June 7,1995 and is headquartered in Taiyuan, China.

Featured Articles

