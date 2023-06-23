Purepoint Uranium Group (CVE:PTU) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.04

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (CVE:PTU – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 42674 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Purepoint Uranium Group Stock Down 11.1 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 9.30, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65.

Purepoint Uranium Group (CVE:PTU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Purepoint Uranium Group Company Profile

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc, a uranium exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Hook Lake uranium project that consists of 9 claims covers an area of 28,598 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin, Northern Saskatchewan.

