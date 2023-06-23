Putnam Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:PFUT) Shares Down 0.4%

Putnam Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:PFUT – Get Rating) traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.96 and last traded at $19.07. 6,832 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 9,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.15.

Putnam Sustainable Future ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.83. The stock has a market cap of $164.00 million, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Putnam Sustainable Future ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Putnam Sustainable Future ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $352,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam Sustainable Future ETF during the first quarter valued at $218,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Putnam Sustainable Future ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in Putnam Sustainable Future ETF by 4,135.8% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 8,471,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,631,000 after buying an additional 8,271,640 shares during the last quarter.

About Putnam Sustainable Future ETF

The Putnam Sustainable Future ETF (PFUT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent fund that seeks capital appreciation by targeting US-listed companies with positive environmental, social, and economic development contributions measured by proprietary sustainability criteria.

