Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Boosted by Analyst

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Ensign Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 22nd. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now forecasts that the company will earn $1.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.07. The consensus estimate for The Ensign Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.36 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for The Ensign Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.68 EPS.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The firm had revenue of $886.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.50 million.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ENSG. Truist Financial increased their price target on The Ensign Group from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $102.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.80.

Shares of ENSG stock opened at $92.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00. The Ensign Group has a 52-week low of $71.72 and a 52-week high of $102.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.11.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 8.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after buying an additional 4,140 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in The Ensign Group during the first quarter worth about $957,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in The Ensign Group by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 9,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,330,000 after acquiring an additional 6,609 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Daren Shaw sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total value of $114,162.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,242,215. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other The Ensign Group news, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 10,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total value of $968,403.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 953,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,702,671.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total value of $114,162.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,242,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,618 shares of company stock worth $12,112,447 over the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.60%.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services, as well as other ancillary services. It operates through Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

