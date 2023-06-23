Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for United Natural Foods, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:UNFI)

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for United Natural Foods in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 20th. Zacks Research analyst V. Bagree now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.65. The consensus estimate for United Natural Foods’ current full-year earnings is $2.13 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for United Natural Foods’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. CL King cut United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on United Natural Foods from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on United Natural Foods from $43.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered shares of United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.71.

United Natural Foods Stock Performance

NYSE:UNFI opened at $20.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.13. United Natural Foods has a twelve month low of $19.62 and a twelve month high of $48.26.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Natural Foods

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNFI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,866,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,980,000 after purchasing an additional 108,806 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,135,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,064,000 after buying an additional 567,961 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,467,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,937,000 after buying an additional 249,130 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,320,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,143,000 after acquiring an additional 58,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in United Natural Foods by 11.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,305,000 after acquiring an additional 183,534 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

About United Natural Foods

(Get Rating)

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.