QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Shares of QUIK stock opened at $7.44 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.79. The company has a market cap of $101.85 million, a PE ratio of -22.55 and a beta of 1.55. QuickLogic has a 12-month low of $4.92 and a 12-month high of $9.21.
QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 36.19% and a negative net margin of 26.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that QuickLogic will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.
QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.
