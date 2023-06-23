QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Shares of QUIK stock opened at $7.44 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.79. The company has a market cap of $101.85 million, a PE ratio of -22.55 and a beta of 1.55. QuickLogic has a 12-month low of $4.92 and a 12-month high of $9.21.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 36.19% and a negative net margin of 26.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that QuickLogic will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Herald Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in QuickLogic by 22.6% in the first quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 407,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in QuickLogic in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in QuickLogic by 13.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in QuickLogic by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 503,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 10,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in QuickLogic by 7.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the last quarter. 20.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

