Radix (XRD) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $3.46 Million

Radix (XRD) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 23rd. During the last week, Radix has traded up 23% against the US dollar. Radix has a market capitalization of $563.86 million and $3.46 million worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radix coin can currently be purchased for $0.0730 or 0.00000238 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Radix launched on July 28th, 2021. Radix’s total supply is 12,597,530,391 coins and its circulating supply is 7,726,787,739 coins. Radix’s official Twitter account is @radixdlt and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Radix is https://reddit.com/r/radix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Radix is www.radixdlt.com/blog. The official website for Radix is www.radixdlt.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “RADIX token (XRD) is the native token of the Radix Public Network, used for staking to secure the network through Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and paying for transaction fees. XRD holders can vote on validator nodes by delegating tokens to them and earn network emission rewards. The top 100 validators with the most delegated stake are selected as the validator set, but this limit is expected to be removed in the future. Transaction fees are paid in XRD, and 100% of the fees are burnt by the Radix Protocol to prevent spam transactions across the network.”

