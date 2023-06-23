Randolph Co Inc Invests $6.80 Million in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Randolph Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 172,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,802,000. Randolph Co Inc owned about 0.14% of iShares MSCI India ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 190.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Performance

BATS INDA opened at $42.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI India ETF has a one year low of $30.57 and a one year high of $38.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.99.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

