Randolph Co Inc Purchases 211 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Randolph Co Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,924 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 3.3% of Randolph Co Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Randolph Co Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $22,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $250,000. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 143.2% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,107,000 after purchasing an additional 32,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 197,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,180,000 after purchasing an additional 40,651 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $193.93 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $168.65 and a one year high of $210.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

