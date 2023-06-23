Raymond James Boosts Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $2,300.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CMG. Wedbush boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,080.00 to $2,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,780.00 to $1,870.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,960.00 to $2,270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,875.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $2,051.00.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE CMG opened at $2,049.26 on Tuesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a fifty-two week low of $1,233.61 and a fifty-two week high of $2,139.88. The stock has a market cap of $56.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,011.65 and a 200-day moving average of $1,716.48.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.89 by $1.61. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 43.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,023 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,695.00, for a total value of $1,733,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,573,165. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,023 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,695.00, for a total value of $1,733,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,573,165. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,073.08, for a total value of $217,673.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,337.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,346 shares of company stock valued at $24,704,401. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Chipotle Mexican Grill

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,948,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 55.0% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 662 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,735,000. Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.7% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.2% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 179,751 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $307,067,000 after buying an additional 5,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.