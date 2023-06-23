Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Acquired by Presima Securities ULC

Presima Securities ULC grew its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Realty Income makes up 0.7% of Presima Securities ULC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Presima Securities ULC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Realty Income by 33.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 6,433 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Realty Income by 1.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the first quarter worth about $592,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Realty Income by 8.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,020,000 after acquiring an additional 8,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Realty Income by 5.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

O has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.03.

Realty Income Trading Down 0.6 %

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Shares of Realty Income stock traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $59.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,101,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,717,519. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.18. The firm has a market cap of $39.78 billion, a PE ratio of 41.88, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.80. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $55.50 and a 52-week high of $75.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

The firm also recently announced a jun 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.2555 per share. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous jun 23 dividend of $0.26. This represents a yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 215.49%.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 12,200 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

