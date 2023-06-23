Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for SSP Group (SSPG)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of SSP Group (LON: SSPG) recently:

6/21/2023 – SSP Group had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

6/15/2023 – SSP Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 290 ($3.71) price target on the stock.

6/9/2023 – SSP Group had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

6/7/2023 – SSP Group had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 325 ($4.16) to GBX 340 ($4.35). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/24/2023 – SSP Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 290 ($3.71) price target on the stock.

5/24/2023 – SSP Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 240 ($3.07) price target on the stock.

5/23/2023 – SSP Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 350 ($4.48) price target on the stock.

5/19/2023 – SSP Group had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

5/4/2023 – SSP Group had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Shares of LON SSPG traded down GBX 4.60 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 245.80 ($3.15). The company had a trading volume of 1,001,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,583. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 261.28 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 253.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 541.40. The stock has a market cap of £1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24,580.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.67. SSP Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 181.45 ($2.32) and a 52 week high of GBX 283.20 ($3.62).

In related news, insider Patrick Coveney sold 19,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 247 ($3.16), for a total value of £48,276.15 ($61,773.70). In related news, insider Patrick Coveney sold 19,545 shares of SSP Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 247 ($3.16), for a total value of £48,276.15 ($61,773.70). Also, insider Tim Lodge purchased 4,840 shares of SSP Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 264 ($3.38) per share, for a total transaction of £12,777.60 ($16,350.10). Insiders have acquired a total of 4,984 shares of company stock worth $1,315,306 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets in the United kingdom and internationally. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries. SSP Group plc was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

