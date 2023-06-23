Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for SentinelOne (S)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of SentinelOne (NYSE: S) in the last few weeks:

6/16/2023 – SentinelOne had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $16.00 to $18.50.

6/14/2023 – SentinelOne is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

6/12/2023 – SentinelOne was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $15.00.

6/8/2023 – SentinelOne had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $18.00.

6/2/2023 – SentinelOne was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

6/2/2023 – SentinelOne was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $13.50 price target on the stock, down previously from $22.00.

6/2/2023 – SentinelOne was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $20.00.

6/2/2023 – SentinelOne was downgraded by analysts at Westpark Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/2/2023 – SentinelOne was downgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $22.00.

6/2/2023 – SentinelOne had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $14.00 to $12.00.

6/2/2023 – SentinelOne had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $25.00 to $20.00.

6/2/2023 – SentinelOne had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $18.00 to $15.00.

6/2/2023 – SentinelOne had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $25.00 to $20.00.

6/2/2023 – SentinelOne had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $19.00 to $18.00.

6/2/2023 – SentinelOne had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $26.00 to $22.00.

6/2/2023 – SentinelOne had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $22.00 to $15.00.

5/31/2023 – SentinelOne had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $20.00 to $25.00.

5/31/2023 – SentinelOne had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $22.00.

5/24/2023 – SentinelOne is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

5/22/2023 – SentinelOne had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $17.00 to $22.00.

SentinelOne Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of S stock opened at $15.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 0.54. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.43 and a 12-month high of $30.00.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $133.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.62 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 82.90% and a negative return on equity of 21.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

In other SentinelOne news, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 3,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total transaction of $47,943.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 158,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,007,295.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other SentinelOne news, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 3,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total transaction of $47,943.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 158,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,007,295.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $654,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 890,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,573,389.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 419,291 shares of company stock valued at $7,248,724 over the last three months. 5.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,317,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,376,000 after acquiring an additional 10,656,778 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 4.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,585,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,480,000 after buying an additional 794,439 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 8.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,783,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,422,000 after buying an additional 835,305 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the first quarter valued at $171,765,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,826,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,452,000 after buying an additional 561,756 shares during the period. 67.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

