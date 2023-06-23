Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Recon Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RCON opened at $0.39 on Tuesday. Recon Technology has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 8.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Recon Technology by 161.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 27,151 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Recon Technology by 846.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,492,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,601 shares during the period. Finally, Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Recon Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,353,000. 15.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Recon Technology Company Profile

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other components and parts related to oilfield production and other energy industries; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

Featured Stories

