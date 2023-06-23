Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $270.00.
RS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th.
In related news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.16, for a total value of $2,351,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,169,716.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.
RS opened at $255.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $245.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.10. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a fifty-two week low of $160.29 and a fifty-two week high of $264.42. The firm has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.67. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 24.11%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.42 earnings per share. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.33%.
Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.
