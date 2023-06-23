Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $270.00.

RS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.16, for a total value of $2,351,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,169,716.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 212.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,672 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,533,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,602,000 after acquiring an additional 4,573 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RS opened at $255.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $245.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.10. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a fifty-two week low of $160.29 and a fifty-two week high of $264.42. The firm has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.67. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 24.11%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.42 earnings per share. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.33%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

(Get Rating

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Featured Stories

