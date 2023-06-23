RENN Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG) Trading Down 1.6%

RENN Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG – Get Rating) traded down 1.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.78 and last traded at $1.78. 872 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 6,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.81.

RENN Fund Trading Down 1.6 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCG. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in RENN Fund by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 7,579 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in RENN Fund by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 234,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 25,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in RENN Fund by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 477,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 27,654 shares in the last quarter.

About RENN Fund

RENN Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by RENN Capital Group, Inc The fund is co-managed by Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap and mid-cap companies.

