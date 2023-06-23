Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO) Insider David Frear Acquires 250 Shares

Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO – Get Rating) insider David Frear acquired 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,950 ($50.54) per share, for a total transaction of £9,875 ($12,635.96).

RTO stock traded up GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 622 ($7.96). 2,059,920 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,794,693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.92, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.14. Rentokil Initial plc has a one year low of GBX 458 ($5.86) and a one year high of GBX 658.40 ($8.42). The stock has a market capitalization of £15.67 billion, a PE ratio of 5,647.27, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 632.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 564.42.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Rentokil Initial to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 555 ($7.10) price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 665 ($8.51) price target on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Rentokil Initial from GBX 600 ($7.68) to GBX 676 ($8.65) in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 640 ($8.19) to GBX 740 ($9.47) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 645 ($8.25) to GBX 660 ($8.45) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 623.44 ($7.98).

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

