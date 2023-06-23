Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Gibson Energy (GEI)

Gibson Energy (TSE: GEI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

6/23/2023 – Gibson Energy was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$27.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$25.00.

6/23/2023 – Gibson Energy was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/22/2023 – Gibson Energy was given a new C$24.00 price target on by analysts at Scotiabank. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

6/15/2023 – Gibson Energy had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$25.50 to C$26.50.

6/15/2023 – Gibson Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$26.00 to C$29.00.

5/17/2023 – Gibson Energy was upgraded by analysts at CSFB from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

5/17/2023 – Gibson Energy was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$26.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$25.00.

5/16/2023 – Gibson Energy was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Firstegy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/3/2023 – Gibson Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$25.50 to C$25.00.

Gibson Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:GEI traded up C$0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching C$20.70. The company had a trading volume of 505,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,339. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 282.25, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$21.87 and its 200 day moving average price is C$22.79. Gibson Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$20.49 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.51. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.34.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.44 by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.85 billion. Gibson Energy had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 42.46%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gibson Energy Inc. will post 1.7230392 EPS for the current year.

Gibson Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.64%.

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

