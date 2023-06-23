Retirement Solution Inc. Invests $3.26 Million in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE)

Retirement Solution Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 109,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,261,000. Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Retirement Solution Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $17,567,000. New Capital Management LP bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $287,000. AWM Capital LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $932,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $8,327,000. Finally, Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $524,000.
Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF stock opened at $30.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.92 and its 200 day moving average is $29.57. Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 1 year low of $25.33 and a 1 year high of $31.57.
Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF Profile
The Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of emerging market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.
Further Reading
- Get a free research report on Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF from StockNews.com
- Can The SAFE Act Light Up High Hopes For Cannabis Industry?
- NRG Fastest Mover in S&P As Activist Investor Pushes For Change
- MercadoLibre’s Growth Story More Exciting Than Amazon, Alibaba
- Baidu: Why It’s One Of The Best Chinese Stocks To Own
- Five stocks we like better than Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.