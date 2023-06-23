Retirement Solution Inc. Invests $3.26 Million in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE)

Retirement Solution Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 109,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,261,000. Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Retirement Solution Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $17,567,000. New Capital Management LP bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $287,000. AWM Capital LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $932,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $8,327,000. Finally, Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $524,000.

Get Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF stock opened at $30.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.92 and its 200 day moving average is $29.57. Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 1 year low of $25.33 and a 1 year high of $31.57.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of emerging market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.