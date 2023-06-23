Retirement Solution Inc. Purchases New Position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV)

Retirement Solution Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 92,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,000. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF comprises about 0.8% of Retirement Solution Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Retirement Solution Inc. owned about 0.65% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,575,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,636,000 after purchasing an additional 227,513 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,931,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,293,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,979,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,663,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFEV opened at $24.35 on Friday. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a one year low of $20.26 and a one year high of $25.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.05 and a 200-day moving average of $23.58. The stock has a market cap of $396.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.80.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

