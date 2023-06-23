Reviewing Regen BioPharma (RGBP) and Its Peers

Regen BioPharma (OTCMKTS:RGBP – Get Rating) is one of 412 public companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Regen BioPharma to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Regen BioPharma and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regen BioPharma N/A N/A N/A Regen BioPharma Competitors -478.37% -66.31% -24.65%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Regen BioPharma and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Regen BioPharma N/A N/A -132.88 Regen BioPharma Competitors $367.47 million $52.25 million 18.07

Analyst Ratings

Regen BioPharma’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Regen BioPharma. Regen BioPharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Regen BioPharma and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Regen BioPharma 0 0 0 0 N/A Regen BioPharma Competitors 839 2042 6342 82 2.61

As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 124.64%. Given Regen BioPharma’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Regen BioPharma has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.2% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by institutional investors. 24.0% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Regen BioPharma rivals beat Regen BioPharma on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

Regen BioPharma Company Profile

Regen BioPharma, Inc. focuses on the development of regenerative medical applications in the United States. It engages in identifying small molecules that inhibit or express NR2F6 leading to immune cell activation for oncology applications, and immune cell suppression for autoimmune disease. The company is also involved in the development of its products, and therapies, including HemaXellarate, a cellular composition of autologous stromal vascular fraction derived from adipose tissue; dCellVax, an autologous dendritic cell which is treated with an siRNA inhibitor of indoleamine-2,3-dioxygenase; tCellVax which is treated with siRNA to inhibit NR2F6 and the cells re-infused to the patient; DiffronC, uses proprietary siRNA in vivo to inhibit cancer growth and activate T cells; and DuroCAR comprising of CAR-T cells which is treated with an shRNA targeting the gene NR2F6. Regen BioPharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is based in La Mesa, California.

