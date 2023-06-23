Reviewing UTG (UTGN) and Its Rivals

UTG (OTCMKTS:UTGN – Get Rating) is one of 37 publicly-traded companies in the “Life insurance” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare UTG to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for UTG and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UTG 0 0 0 0 N/A UTG Competitors 232 1517 1459 61 2.41

As a group, “Life insurance” companies have a potential upside of 292.88%. Given UTG’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe UTG has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

UTG has a beta of 0.03, indicating that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UTG’s competitors have a beta of 0.84, indicating that their average stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares UTG and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UTG 49.14% 12.34% 4.28% UTG Competitors 10.27% 8.48% 0.96%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.9% of shares of all “Life insurance” companies are owned by institutional investors. 70.6% of UTG shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of shares of all “Life insurance” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares UTG and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio UTG $69.71 million $34.26 million 6.73 UTG Competitors $18.06 billion $1.35 billion 64.06

UTG’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than UTG. UTG is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

UTG competitors beat UTG on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

UTG Company Profile

UTG, Inc., an insurance holding company, provides individual life insurance products and services in the United States. Its individual life insurance includes servicing of existing insurance business in-force; the acquisition of other companies in the insurance business; and the administration processing of life insurance business for other entities. In addition, it offers reinsurance products. UTG, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Stanford, Kentucky.

