Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Shares Up 2.1%

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) rose 2.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.52 and last traded at $25.50. Approximately 58,746 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,101,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.97.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RVMD shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Revolution Medicines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 1.44.

Revolution Medicines ( NASDAQ:RVMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.12. Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 744.36% and a negative return on equity of 36.79%. The business had revenue of $7.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.78) earnings per share. Revolution Medicines’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jack Anders sold 1,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total transaction of $31,087.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,289.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, General Counsel Jeff Cislini sold 1,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $31,148.46. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 44,727 shares in the company, valued at $1,124,436.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jack Anders sold 1,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total transaction of $31,087.61. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,289.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,590 shares of company stock valued at $114,555 in the last ninety days. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVMD. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 12,643 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Revolution Medicines by 165.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 478,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,214,000 after buying an additional 298,436 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Revolution Medicines by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 444,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,332,000 after acquiring an additional 13,134 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 629,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,067,000 after acquiring an additional 68,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 3.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,843,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,537,000 after acquiring an additional 88,844 shares during the period.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic tumors.

