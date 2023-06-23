Revvity (NYSE:PKI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Revvity (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PKI. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Revvity from $182.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Revvity from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Revvity from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Revvity from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Revvity from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $158.60.

Revvity Price Performance

Revvity has a 1-year low of $113.46 and a 1-year high of $170.00. The stock has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Revvity ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The medical research company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.06). Revvity had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 28.94%. The company had revenue of $674.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Revvity will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Revvity declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 11th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to buy up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Revvity Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Revvity news, insider Maxwell Krakowiak sold 322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $41,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,260. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Maxwell Krakowiak sold 322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $41,860.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,202 shares in the company, valued at $936,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total value of $332,401.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,637.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,608 shares of company stock worth $624,165. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Revvity in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Revvity in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Revvity in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Revvity in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in Revvity during the third quarter worth about $42,000. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Revvity

(Get Rating)

Revvity, Inc provides health science solutions, technologies, expertise, and services that deliver complete workflows from discovery to development, and diagnosis to cure. It focuses on translational multi-omics technologies, biomarker identification, imaging, prediction, screening, detection and diagnosis, informatics.? The company was founded by Richard Scott Perkin and Charles W.

Further Reading

