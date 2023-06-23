Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $3.02 Million

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 23rd. Rocket Pool ETH has a market cap of $639.56 million and approximately $3.02 million worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rocket Pool ETH token can now be bought for about $2,035.19 or 0.06683617 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Rocket Pool ETH has traded up 13.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Rocket Pool ETH Profile

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 458,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 327,507 tokens. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Rocket Pool ETH is rocketpool.net. The official message board for Rocket Pool ETH is medium.com/rocket-pool. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 457,837.84598237 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Rocket Pool ETH is 2,025.00925795 USD and is down -1.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 48 active market(s) with $3,132,670.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Pool ETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rocket Pool ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

