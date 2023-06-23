Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) Price Tops $2,029.81 on Major Exchanges

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. Rocket Pool ETH has a market cap of $639.56 million and $2.22 million worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rocket Pool ETH token can now be bought for about $2,029.81 or 0.06627577 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Rocket Pool ETH has traded 10.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Rocket Pool ETH

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 458,393 tokens and its circulating supply is 327,507 tokens. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Rocket Pool ETH is rocketpool.net. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Rocket Pool ETH is medium.com/rocket-pool.

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 457,837.84598237 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Rocket Pool ETH is 2,025.00925795 USD and is down -1.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 48 active market(s) with $3,132,670.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Pool ETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rocket Pool ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

