Romano Brothers AND Company Cuts Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Romano Brothers AND Company trimmed its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Centene were worth $4,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Centene by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Centene by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Centene by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital increased its stake in Centene by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Centene by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centene Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $66.79 on Friday. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $61.34 and a 1-year high of $98.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.65 and a 200-day moving average of $71.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $36.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.56.

Insider Transactions at Centene

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.12). Centene had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 1.01%. The company had revenue of $38.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total value of $93,226.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,547.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CNC shares. Stephens dropped their price objective on Centene from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on Centene from $90.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Centene from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centene currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.68.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

