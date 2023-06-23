Romano Brothers AND Company Cuts Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Romano Brothers AND Company lessened its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 0.9% of Romano Brothers AND Company’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 263.2% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $279.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $260.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.54. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.64 and a twelve month high of $283.65. The company has a market capitalization of $91.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.