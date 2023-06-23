Romano Brothers AND Company Cuts Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Romano Brothers AND Company decreased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.57.

TXN opened at $172.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $156.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $170.92 and a 200-day moving average of $173.46. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $144.46 and a 52 week high of $186.30.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.40% and a net margin of 42.33%. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

