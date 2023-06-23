Romano Brothers AND Company Has $2.64 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Romano Brothers AND Company lessened its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 5,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 170.5% during the 1st quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 7,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 22,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,135,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MDY opened at $464.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $454.18 and its 200-day moving average is $458.46. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $398.11 and a 12 month high of $499.48. The firm has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

