Romano Brothers AND Company Reduces Stock Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Romano Brothers AND Company decreased its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $2,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CAG. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 117.5% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 410.5% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Price Performance

NYSE:CAG opened at $34.39 on Friday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $32.30 and a one year high of $41.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.97.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. UBS Group increased their price target on Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.08.

Insider Activity at Conagra Brands

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total transaction of $1,739,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,053,848.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $260,613.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,466.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total value of $1,739,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,053,848.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

