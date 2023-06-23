Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Hits New 1-Year High at $465.45

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $465.45 and last traded at $465.00, with a volume of 74969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $462.02.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised Roper Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $475.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Roper Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $490.00 to $525.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $476.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $528.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.91.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $453.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $439.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 50.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $0.6825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.38%.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $109,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,153 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,682,708. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total transaction of $137,157.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,827 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,294,126.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 800 shares of company stock worth $358,695 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company's stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

