Ryder Capital Limited (ASX:RYD) Insider Acquires A$203,565.00 in Stock

Ryder Capital Limited (ASX:RYD – Get Rating) insider David Bottomley acquired 205,000 shares of Ryder Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.99 ($0.68) per share, with a total value of A$203,565.00 ($139,428.08).

About Ryder Capital

Ryder Capital Limited is a listed investment company launched and managed by Ryder Investment Management Pty Limited. Ryder Capital Limited is based in Australia.

