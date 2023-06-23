S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Acquires 1,839 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 52.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 32,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JLL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $214.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $193.00 to $133.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.17.

Shares of NYSE:JLL opened at $148.29 on Friday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a one year low of $123.00 and a one year high of $191.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.40 and a 200-day moving average of $155.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.28.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($1.04). The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 2.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, tenant representation, property management, advisory, and consulting services; and capital market services, such as equity and debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

