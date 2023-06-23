S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Acquires Shares of 2,600 Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 11,427,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,792,000 after buying an additional 5,270,426 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth $742,922,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,165,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,555,000 after purchasing an additional 408,801 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,084,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 81.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,493,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906,994 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $82.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.69. The company has a market cap of $64.55 billion, a PE ratio of 35.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.94 and a twelve month high of $87.01.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 12.97%. Analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 26th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.53.

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 13,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.99 per share, with a total value of $1,000,028.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 174,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,281,304.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

