S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Has $1.23 Million Stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Xylem by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,814,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,818,395,000 after purchasing an additional 209,454 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,680,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,631,902,000 after purchasing an additional 262,913 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,828,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,241 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 145.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,731,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,643,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $402,083,000 after acquiring an additional 87,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XYL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Xylem in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.64.

Xylem Price Performance

Xylem stock opened at $112.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.76. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.80 and a 52 week high of $118.58.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. Xylem had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Xylem’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.39%.

About Xylem

(Get Rating)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.