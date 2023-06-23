S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Has $2.88 Million Stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,861 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,532 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $2,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 124.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 758,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,200,000 after acquiring an additional 420,451 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 122.9% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 31,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 17,117 shares during the period. CCG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 9.1% during the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 4,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in CoStar Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.08.

CoStar Group Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP opened at $86.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 13.21 and a quick ratio of 13.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.88. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.54 and a 1 year high of $88.09.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $584.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.36 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CoStar Group news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 24,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $1,990,375.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 346,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,934,965.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Featured Articles

