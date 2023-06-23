S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Has $390,000 Stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 90.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,000 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RF. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Regions Financial by 991.2% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Regions Financial by 2,210.5% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 715.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director J Thomas Hill acquired 11,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.78 per share, with a total value of $200,118.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,735.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Regions Financial from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.28.

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $17.15 on Friday. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $13.94 and a one year high of $24.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.18.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 28.61% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.19%.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

