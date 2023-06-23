S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Raises Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 53.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Corteva by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,834,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,823,000 after buying an additional 365,211 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Corteva by 303.8% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 42,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after buying an additional 32,055 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Corteva by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in Corteva by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 194,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva Stock Performance

CTVA stock opened at $57.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $41.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.79. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.03 and a 12-month high of $68.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.94.

Corteva Announces Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.23. Corteva had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Vertical Research upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. VNET Group restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corteva in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on Corteva from $78.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on Corteva from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Corteva from $75.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.44.

About Corteva

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.