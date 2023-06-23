S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Sells 7,787 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,787 shares during the quarter. Valero Energy makes up about 2.2% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $5,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Prostatis Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VLO opened at $110.39 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $96.93 and a 52 week high of $150.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.20. The firm has a market cap of $39.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.66.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.24 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.88 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 55.32% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 22.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.59%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $166.00 to $139.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Valero Energy from $159.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Valero Energy from $174.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Valero Energy from $188.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.46.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

