Safe (SAFE) One Day Trading Volume Tops $178,438.39

Safe (SAFE) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 23rd. During the last week, Safe has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. Safe has a market capitalization of $103.49 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safe coin can now be bought for about $4.97 or 0.00016206 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Safe alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.52 or 0.00099576 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.36 or 0.00046840 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00030429 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003272 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 403.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Safe

Safe (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 4.23073965 USD and is down -7.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.